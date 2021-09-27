A juvenile at the Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center is facing a count of arson after setting bed sheets and trash on fire in the holding cell where he was housed on Monday. The flames were quickly extinguished by staff and there were no injuries, the Baton Rouge Fire Department said.
The incident happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. at the detention center located at 8333 Veterans Memorial Blvd.
A Fire Department investigator called to the scene determined the fire had been intentionally set. The juvenile had been safely removed from the cell, and others on that wing of the building were moved to another building for safety.
The juvenile will be booked on a count of aggravated arson, the Baton Rouge Fire Department said.