Baton Rouge police are searching for a man — the children's music minister at a local church — who is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl numerous times over the past three years.
Santo Alvarado, of 6006 Manassas Drive, Baton Rouge, is wanted on one count each of sexual battery and indecent behavior with juveniles.
Police wrote in the arrest warrant that Alvarado victimized a juvenile.
Police said a witness came forward after confronting Alvarado about his alleged sexual misconduct, according to the warrant, which was filed June 28.
Alvarado asked the witness for "forgiveness in this matter from church personnel and his wife and even asked for time to flee the country prior to police being notified," the warrant says.