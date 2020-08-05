A Baton Rouge man was arrested in the June shooting deaths of two people, police reported.
The shooting took place around 1:50 a.m. on June 29 in the 10100 block of Avenue E, off Scenic Highway, said BRPD spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr.
Two men were found in a vehicle suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Police have identified them as 40-year-old Burnell Williams and 26-year-old Jeremy Sincere.
Demarcus Jones, 37, was arrested on Wednesday with the assistance of the State Police Fugitive Task Force.
He was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on two counts of first-degree murder and multiple narcotics counts.