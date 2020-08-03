A man accused of setting fire to a vehicle at an occupied Baton Rouge apartment building surrendered to authorities on Monday, the Baton Rouge Fire Department reported.
The vehicle fire happened on May 23 at an apartment building in the 1200 block of Ardenwood Drive.
Roy Weathers, 50, address unavailable, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison by fire department investigators on counts of aggravated arson and terrorizing, said Curt Monte, spokesman with the Baton Rouge Fire Department.
Weathers had made verbal threats to someone inside one of the apartments before the fire incident, Monte said.
A tip through Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers helped with the arrest.