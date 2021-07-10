A 17-year-old was shot and killed in East Feliciana Parish Friday night, the sheriff's office said.
The shooting took place around 11:56 p.m. in the 3600 block of Race Street in Jackson, according to East Feliciana Sheriff Jeff Travis. Law enforcement and the Acadian Ambulance Service found De'Armarione Hawkins suffering from a gunshot wound.
Hawkins was taken to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center and pronounced dead at 3:10 a.m. Saturday.
Travis said Hawkins lived at the address where the shooting happened. No other details were immediately available.
The Jackson Police Department will help the East Feliciana Sheriff’s Office in the investigation. The case remains open and active.
The East Feliciana Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about the shooting to call East Feliciana Communications at (225) 683-5459 or Crime Stoppers.