A Baton Rouge man was arrested Tuesday after a 5-year-old boy in his care was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The boy was admitted to Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital on Oct. 19, 2019, according to booking documents. He was spitting up blood and had multiple bruises on his back, legs, buttocks, eye, abdomen, arms and chest.
When asked how he was injured, the boy said Darius Deane Lewis, who was tasked with caring for the boy, had whipped him with a belt and punched him in the stomach several times, the documents show.
Hospital staff also found the boy had a laceration on his liver and bruising on his kidney, which aligned with the child's narrative of the abuse. The boy was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit.
His current condition is unknown.
Lewis, 27, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison by Baton Rouge Police on one count of cruelty to juveniles.