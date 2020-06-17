A Baton Rouge man was arrested in the shooting death of a woman on Spanish Town Road this weekend, police reported.

Kim Powell, 53, of 3765 Topeka Street will be booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on second-degree murder, said Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. He was arrested Wednesday night in the death of 25-year-old Courtney Lee.

Firefighters responding to a brush fire in the 1000 block of Spanish Town Road around 3:30 p.m. found the body of Lee on Saturday afternoon.

East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner Dr. William "Beau" Clark confirmed the manner of death as homicide Tuesday and that Lee died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the coroner's office.

