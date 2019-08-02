The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to two incidents late Monday, one of which was ruled as arson.
Crews responded to the 4400 block of North Foster around 9:40 p.m. where they discovered half of the home was on fire. The six residents were not at home at the time.
The cause of the fire is still undetermined.
Around 10:27 p.m., crews also responded to a fire in the 2100 block of Jackson Avenue. The source has been determined to be arson.
An outside wall of the house was on fire when crews arrived.
BRFD said the fire was quickly contained and did not spread.