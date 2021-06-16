Investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department said a fire that burned down a vacant house and caused a gas leak was set intentionally.
The blaze was reported at 4:33 a.m. on Wednesday at 334 East Washington St. (map).
Firefighters arrived to find a vacant house engulfed in flames. The fire was beginning to burn the neighboring home, but officials said they were able to put out the fire before the flames actually reached it.
During the fire, a gas line nearby caught on fire causing a gas leak. Crews from Entergy had to dig up a portion of Nebraska Street in order to stop the leak.
Three vehicles and an ATV parked in the neighboring home’s driveway were also damaged in the fire.
Authorities did not say why suspect the fire was arson.
The vacant home where the fire started is considered to be a total loss, according to BRFD.
No other information about the fire was immediately available.