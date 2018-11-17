A Baton Rouge woman arrested Saturday on fourth offense DWI is accused of battery on a police officer, resisting arrest and simple damage to property as State Police say she kicked at the window of a patrol unit taking her to jail and bashed her head until she injured herself.
A motorist alerted authorities about 10 a.m. that a woman was driving recklessly on Bluebonnet Boulevard, and Safaria A. Joseph, 37, was soon located and pulled over in a parking lot at the intersection on Airline Highway and Coursey Boulevard, State Police said in a news release.
Joseph was placed under arrest after she failed a field sobriety test, said Trooper Jared Sandifer, a spokesman for State Police. She also failed a Breathalyzer test, he said, registering a blood alcohol level of 0.246 — three times the legal limit of 0.08 in Louisiana.
During the ride to Parish Prison, Joseph tried to kick out the window of the patrol unit and banged her head against the interior of the car, hurting herself in the process, Sandifer said.
Joseph was booked on one count each of fourth-offense DWI, reckless operation, resisting an officer, operating a vehicle while under suspension, and self-mutilation by a prisoner. She also was booked on three counts of battery on a police officer and two counts of simple damage to property.