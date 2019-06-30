Authorities arrested at least four people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Saturday and noon Sunday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Nicholas Ayala, 37, 8911 GSRI Road, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, alcohol beverage possession in vehicle, driver's license required and improper lane usage.
- Johnnie Scott, 24, La. 67, Slaughter, first-offense DWI, obstruction of highway, driver's license suspended and expired vehicle inspection.
- Andrew Waguespack, 27, 2731 Galahad Drive, Baton Rouge, third-offense DWI, alcohol beverage possession in vehicle and careless operation.
- Samuel Wright, 37, 1112 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs, second-offense DWI, operating a vehicle under suspension, turn signal required, failure to register and two counts of drug possession.