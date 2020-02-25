A second man on the run was arrested after he mugged and shot a man in the back last week, police say. They also arrested a third man accused of helping the shooting suspect while he was evading arrest.
Cecil Williams, 20, of Ozark Street, was booked Monday into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping and armed robbery. Alex Jones 37, of Roosevelt Street, was booked the same afternoon on accessory after the fact to the following: attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery and aggravated kidnapping.
On Friday, police arrested Zephrone Benoit, 22, also of Ozark Street, on the same counts as Williams. He remained in jail Tuesday on $400,000 bond.
The incident occurred the night of Feb. 19 after the victim met Williams at a gas station on Highland Road and agreed to give Williams a ride home in exchange for gas money, according to the warrant.
The victim asked Williams to stop at the Ozark residence so he could use the bathroom, but when he came back out, Benoit had joined Williams at the car. When he saw the man return, Williams held up a handgun and demanded money. The victim started to walk away, prompting Williams to shoot him in the back, according to the warrant.
After Williams shot the victim, Williams and Benoit stole his Ford Crown Victoria, put the victim in the trunk, deposited him in the 4300 block of Choctaw Drive and drove away, according to the warrant. The victim was found and transported to Our Lake of the Lake Regional Medical Center for treatment, where he was questioned by police.
He was able to identify Williams and Benoit via a photo lineup, according to an arrest warrant from Baton Rouge Police.
A witness later told police that Alex Jones was assisting Williams as he attempted to escape arrest, according to booking documents. When police arrested Jones, he refused to cooperate with efforts to take Williams into custody, the documents say.