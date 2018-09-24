Woodlawn Middle School was evacuated Monday afternoon after an engine that moves the gym's bleachers started burn, said St. George Fire Department spokesman Eldon Ledoux.
Firefighters responded to the middle school just before 1 p.m. and found the electric motor that retracts the bleachers had been burned, emitting a smokey smell, Ledoux said. They evacuated the school as a precaution.
Officials did not find any sign of fire and students returned to the building, Ledoux said. There was no damage beyond the bleachers' motor unit.
"They followed the protocol perfectly," Ledoux said.