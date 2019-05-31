A doctor at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge was punched in the face and knocked unconscious Thursday by a patient the doctor said he doesn't know, according to court records.
The incident happened around 5 p.m. at the hospital located at 5000 Hennessy Boulevard. According to an affidavit of probable cause, Dontonyo Grey, 22, of Zachary, allegedly walked up to the doctor and punched him in the left side of the face. Once the doctor regained consciousness he told authorities he had no dealings with Grey.
Grey reportedly told sheriff's deputies that he punched the doctor because "he felt like it," the report said, "and it would happen again."
Grey was booked into prison on a count of battery of emergency room personnel.