A man is dead and his 12-year-old daughter is in stable condition following a late night home invasion in Hammond, the Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office said.
Around 11:30 p.m. Monday law enforcement recieved a call that three or four armed males were entering a Rufus Bankston Road home, according to Chief Jimmy Travis.
Shots were fired while deputies were responding, he said. When they arrived they found the body of 33-year-old Donte Perry. He had recieved multiple gunshot wounds.
Perry's daughter was also inside with gunshot wounds. She was taken to North Oaks Medical Center and later transported to Childrens Hospital in stable condition, Travis said.
The identity of the suspects are unknown, Travis said. He asked anyone with information to call the Sheriff's Office at 985-345-6150. If people wish to remain anonymous, they can call Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1.800.554.5245 or visit www.tangicrimestoppers.com. They may be eligible for a cash reward.