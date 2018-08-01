A convicted sex offender facing new accusations of kidnapping and rape will be allowed out of house arrest in Baker to assist his elderly father, a state judge decided Wednesday.

Mark David Russell, who pleaded not guilty last month to a half dozen felony charges, has been on strict house arrest and GPS tracking since he was released from jail July 17 on a $285,000 bail. Russell, 55, was arrested in April in Baker after a 17-year-old boy said Russell held him against his will inside Russell's home and raped him, according to police documents.

Convicted Baton Rouge sex offender pleads not guilty in alleged rape of 17-year-old boy A convicted sex offender accused of pretending to be a police officer before kidnapping and raping a 17-year-old boy in Baker pleaded not guil…

Russell's attorney, Ron Haley Jr., asked 19th Judicial District Court Judge Lou Daniel to allow the house arrest exception during the day if Russell gets pre-approval from his bond supervisor. Daniel granted the bail modification. Haley said Russell is the only child available to assist his elderly father.

Prosecutor Sonya Cardia-Porter said she didn't think Russell should be allowed to run the roads but did not object to the specific request. He will remain under GPS monitoring.

Russell was accompanied in court by his father, who uses a wheelchair to get around. As they left the courthouse, Russell explained that his father previously fell off a ladder and broke his back.

He also again denied the allegations against him, saying he comes from a good family and would never hold someone hostage.

Russell tugged a beret over his head and slid on a pair of futuristic-looking cyclops sunglasses, pushing his father's wheelchair as he prepared to exit the courthouse. He declined to comment specifically on the judge's decision.

This wasn't the first time a judge addressed Russell's bail conditions. Russell was initially released on a $13,000 bail but was re-arrested after he missed two court dates due to a May 8 suicide attempt. A judge then raised his bail to $285,000 and added the new conditions regarding house arrest, GPS monitoring and an order of no contact with the accuser.

Recently arrested Baton Rouge sex offender's bail skyrockets from $13,000 to $285,000 The $13,000 bail that a Baton Rouge state judge set last month for a recently arrested convicted sex offender was hiked to $285,000 Friday by …

He was charged last month with impersonating a peace officer, second-degree kidnapping, molestation of a person with a physical or mental disability, crime against nature, third-degree rape and sexual battery.

Before the most recent allegations against him, Russell had been sentenced to 12 years in prison for a 1993 sex crime conviction involving several young boys ranging in age from 6-13. He was also accused in another sex crime case stemming from a 2014 incident with a 16-year-old boy, but prosecutors dismissed those charges against him this year, saying the accuser recanted his story.

Russell will return to court Sept. 4 for a motion hearing, which was originally scheduled for Wednesday.