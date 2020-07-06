A man accused of fatally shooting a man and injuring another person near Port Allen surrendered to law enforcement Monday morning, authorities said.

Officials said Christopher Pierson, 35, shot two people Sunday afternoon along Rev Manual Street, just south of Port Allen, according to the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office

Authorities said the victim Kequaniel Green, 31, suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene. Emergency crews brought another 31-year-old to the hospital in serious, but stable condition, a sheriff's office spokesman said.

Pierson was booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish jail Monday morning on suspicion of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

The sheriff's office said Pierson was also unable to legally possess a gun due to at least one prior felony conviction.

His bond has not been set.

The deadly incident marked one of several deadly shootings in the capital region over the holiday weekend.

