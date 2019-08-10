Authorities arrested at least five people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Friday and noon Saturday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Jaret Helmstetter, 30, 13901 Curran Road, New Orleans, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, improper lane usage and drinking in a motor vehicle.
- Melinda Lathers, 23, 2245 Cunard Avenue, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, careless operation, no proof of insurance, expired motor vehicle inspection, expired registration and driver's license not on person.
- Tonya Lesage, 53, 8236 Sullivan Road, Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI
- Allison McDaniel, 43, 14369 Bluff Lakes Drive, Prairieville, first-offense DWI and reckless operation.
- Kimberly Wilson, 44, 6707 Morgan Road, Greenwell Springs, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, improper lane usage, other laws of the road.