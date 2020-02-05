A prerelease program offered by the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections helps incarcerated people make a successful transition back into society, according to a report issued by a grassroots organization. But the report also notes that officials could do more for those detained in far-flung facilities to assist them on their journey back home.

The report was sponsored by the Urban Congress on African American Males in Baton Rouge, an advocacy group that focuses on improving the lives of African American men and boys in Baton Rouge. Research was based on interviews with former inmates who had been held in facilities across the state and DOC staff from both West Baton Rouge Detention Center and Elayn Hunt Correctional Center.

Both groups were asked to speak about the department's 100-Hour Reentry Pre-Release Program, which provides resources to inmates as they prepare to reenter the free world and aims to prevent recidivism.

"Mass incarceration and improving the criminal justice system is really big right now," said Brianne Painia, the lead author of the report and a professor at LSU. "We all know the really horrible stories, and we know some of the good stories, but we don’t know a lot about the actual process of how someone goes from being released and how they get to prepare for that."

According to the DOC, Louisiana has invested more than $8.7 million in reentry services, community supervision, educational and vocational programming, transitional work programs and contracts with parish jails and other local facilities in the two years since sweeping criminal justice reforms passed in the state legislature.

1,813 people graduated from the prerelease program in 2018, the same year the research for the Urban Congress report was conducted, DOC spokesperson Ken Pastorick said. Eleven men total were interviewed for the study, six of whom had completed the 100-hour program.

Those men spoke globally of the positives in the program, such as access to volunteer mentors, job readiness training and financial education.

Painia said that, overall, their results show the program is working. Several modifications may be needed to improve the resources available — such as ensuring inmates leave with a trade skill and updating old technology — but these were minor adjustments intended to enhance the course, rather than correct it.

"We were trying to be as fair as possible based off of what we saw," Painia said. "The consensus was, yes, this is a really helpful program. They’re doing well with preparing people to reintegrate into the community."

Although the report recognized the value of the program to "bring ... the light" to those on the cusp of reentering society, the interviews with former inmates also revealed concerns about so-called satellite facilities.

Painia clarified in an interview Tuesday that the men were referring to local jails that house DOC inmates, rather than official state prisons.

According to numbers provided by the DOC, 29 locations across the state provide the prerelease programming, with 10 of those sites serving as regional reentry facilities with the goal of placing returning inmates closer to home in their final years of incarceration.

The interviewees feared that because of their small size and local control, many of these jails lack DOC oversight. They recounted experiences in such facilities where they said staff had physically abused them or refused them daily showers and food.

One man said the "DOC doesn't know about half" the things that take place in these jails, while others confessed the experiences left them feeling "like an animal."

Pastorick said the department takes allegation of misconduct or mistreatment of inmates seriously.

"In the report are generalized allegations and complaints," Pastorick said. "If anyone provides a complaint naming a specific facility, the department will investigate those allegations."

He noted inmates may speak to jail administrators or file a grievance if they have problems with mistreatment. Pastorick added that local-level facilities housing state inmates are required to be compliant with DOC basic jail guidelines, and are audited for compliance annually.

Louisiana trying to transform 'lock and feed' local jails into places of rehabilitation COTTONPORT — A pair of school buses, painted white and with bars welded across the windows, rolled slowly through the gates of Raymond Laborde…

This limited reach of prerelease services, Painia said, was the only real negative that emerged from their research conversations.

“(The program) functions really well in the places that have it," she said. "But resources, money, size — all of that kind of contributes to where it can be implemented and who all receives it.”

The report also explores the challenges people face after they are released from prison. Once an inmate completes the program and returns home, he often faces stigma that makes it difficult to secure a job or housing. Painia said a rich support system is necessary to make sure the benefits of the prerelease programming are lasting.

“Prerelease and preparing for reentry is not all on the person who is returning," Painia said. "It’s not all on DOC or the incarcerating facility — it’s this kind of joint, holistic thing that has to happen between community members ... as well as having effort from the person who’s actually returning."

In addition to recommending the DOC work to expand access to the program across the state, the report also suggests that the department implement an annual review of program materials to make sure they are up to date, provide an index of easily accessible post-release services and equip all program participants with vital documentation, such as ID cards, prior to their release. Their full list of suggestions was listed at the conclusion of the report.

DOC Secretary James LeBlanc said in an official response that the group's recommendations "align perfectly with the work that is in progress."

LeBlanc said the department will continue to strengthen relationships with technical college systems and local industry to help incarcerated people develop trade skills. It will also work to create individualized case plans for each inmate to help him succeed.

He listed several other goals the department will work toward in the coming months and years, concluding by saying his staff is in agreement with the group's recommendations.

According to Painia, Urban Congress has continued to work with the DOC officials since the report's release.