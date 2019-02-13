One person was injured in a shooting on Gus Young Avenue late Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.
East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services spokesman Mike Chustz said the victim was transported to the hospital.
Crews responded at 4:30 p.m. to reports of a shooting in the middle of North 40th Street, a block south of Gus Young, and next to the adult learning center of St. Paul Catholic Church and not far from the Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Community Center and Capitol Middle School.
A bike could been seen lying in the street. Across four-lane Gus Young, at the opposite intersection of the avenue with North 40th, the window of a Jeep Wrangler had been shattered by a gunshot. The Jeep's owner, Albert Jackson, said he had been in a nearby barber shop. The customers huddled in the back of the building when they heard the gunshots, he said.
"You couldn't count them, they were so fast," Jackson said. "It's the first time I've been close to something like this."
No additional information was immediately available.