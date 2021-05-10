Investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department said a Sunday night fire that damaged a vacant home and a car parked next door was intentionally set.
The fire was reported at 10:43 p.m. at 10514 Bertha St. The blaze appeared to have been set in a room near the middle of the house, according to BRPD. The flames spread up into the attic and damaged most of the area.
A car parked at the neighboring house was also damaged by the heat of the blaze.
No one was injured in the fire. Authorities did not say why they suspected it was arson.
Damages to the home were estimated to be around $5,000, according to BRPD officials.
No other information about the fire was immediately available.