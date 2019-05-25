Baton Rouge juvenile dead after shooting on Lanier Drive, officials say Advocate staff report Advocate Staff Published May 25, 2019 at 7:45 pm | Updated May 25, 2019 at 8:00 pm Facebook Twitter SMS Email Buy Now Baton Rouge police investigate the scene where a juvenile was shot and killed in the 3700 block of Lanier Drive late Saturday afternoon. The victim's exact age hasn't been released. Advocate staff photo by JACKIE DEROBERTIS Buy Now Baton Rouge police investigate the scene where a juvenile was shot and killed in the 3700 block of Lanier Drive late Saturday afternoon. The victim's exact age hasn't been released. Advocate staff photo by JACKIE DEROBERTIS Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save A juvenile was killed in a shooting in the 3700 block of Lanier Drive in Baton Rouge late Saturday afternoon night, East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner William "Beau" Clark confirmed.The victim's exact age hasn't been released.More details to come. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Advocate Staff Follow this search Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today View comments Follow Us Facebook Twitter Instagram Email