A bicyclist died Tuesday in the hospital after a crash Monday in Belle Rose, according to State Police.
Herman Desire, 64, of Belle Rose, was biking northbound on La. 308 near Pleasant Lane in Assumption Parish when Amber Sterling, 17, drove up behind him, also in the northbound lane, State Police spokesman Trooper First Class Jesse LaGrange said in a news release Tuesday.
Another vehicle stopped in the southbound lane opposite from Desire, who turned left toward that vehicle and into Sterling's path just as she was about to pass him, according to the release.
Sterling struck Desire and he suffered serious injuries.
Impairment is not suspected on the part of Sterling, police said.