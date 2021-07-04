BR.policestock.adv HS 001.JPG

Crime scene tape at the scene of a reported shooting, Tuesday, June 1, 2021, on College Drive at Bennington Avenue in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

A man was shot and killed early Sunday morning at a Hammond Waffle House, according to the Hammond Police Department.

Hammond Police found Robbert Armstrong, 30, of Ponchatoula, dead with multiple gunshot wounds at about 3:54 a.m. Sunday at a Waffle House on West Thomas Street.

HPD is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman who is not a suspect, but a possible witness. Police ask anyone with information regarding the woman's identity call 985-277-5701.

Police also ask anyone with information regarding the shooting to call the Hammond Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division at 985-277-5755, or by calling Crime Stopper of Tangipahoa at 1-800-554-5245.

Email Lara Nicholson at LNicholson@theadvocate.com.

