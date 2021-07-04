A man was shot and killed early Sunday morning at a Hammond Waffle House, according to the Hammond Police Department.
Hammond Police found Robbert Armstrong, 30, of Ponchatoula, dead with multiple gunshot wounds at about 3:54 a.m. Sunday at a Waffle House on West Thomas Street.
HPD is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman who is not a suspect, but a possible witness. Police ask anyone with information regarding the woman's identity call 985-277-5701.
Police also ask anyone with information regarding the shooting to call the Hammond Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division at 985-277-5755, or by calling Crime Stopper of Tangipahoa at 1-800-554-5245.