The parents of a 36-year-old woman allegedly killed by "acute medical neglect" are being booked into the East Feliciana Parish jail Monday afternoon.
Law officers arrested Clay and Sheila Fletcher after their indictment Monday on a second degree murder charge. A coroner says Lacey Fletcher may have been left to wallow in her own filth for 12 years until dying in January. Investigators said she was covered in maggots and sores and had sunken into a waste-filled crater in the family's living room couch.
The sheriff's office said the woman's parents were arrested without incident following their indictment. The sheriff's office had reached out to their lawyer to tell him of the charges, and then arranged the arrest.
When East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s deputies discovered her body in January, it was not clear when Lacey Fletcher had last left the living room, or if anyone but her parents had laid eyes on her in the years before she died, District Attorney Sam D’Aquilla said last week.
Following an autopsy, Dr. Ewell Bickham III, the parish coroner, ruled Fletcher’s death a homicide. The woman weighed 96 pounds and also was positive for COVID-19.