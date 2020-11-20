An 18-wheeler carrying hazardous materials crashed into a Louisiana State Police vehicle and then caught fire Friday morning on Interstate 12 near Satsuma, according to Louisiana State Police and media reports.
Both drivers were injured, including a Louisiana State trooper, according to our news partners at WBRZ.
The eastbound lanes of I-12 are closed at Walker, as of 7:30 a.m. Friday. Traffic is being diverted to U.S. Highway 190 at La. Highway 447, police said.
Authorities described the 18-wheeler's contents as hazardous material but didn't say what they are. Officials told WBRZ there is no need to evacuate.
The crash happened around 4:30 a.m., according to State Police. Police told WBRZ that a trooper was on the shoulder of I-12 with the vehicle's emergency lights on while they used radar to enforce the speed limit.
The driver of the 18-wheeler started to switch lanes when a tire blew, causing the driver to lose control of the tanker, WBRZ said. The 18-wheeler then crashed into back of the trooper's vehicle.
The truck driver was taken to a hospital for treatment, WBRZ said. There was no immediate word about the condition of either driver.
