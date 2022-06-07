Drivers flanked by throngs of spectators took over four intersections across New Orleans on Sunday, spinning in circles and billowing smoke from wheel wells as onlookers waved assault-style rifles and pistols, cheering them on.
But as the dust settled, officials said, the chaos that unfolded over several hours wasn’t chiefly caused by Crescent City residents. Rather, many of the drivers and onlookers descended from Baton Rouge and its suburbs to attend an event planned carefully on social media, police said.
The result — perilous scenes of gridlocked traffic and pedestrians narrowly avoiding cars that spun in shrieking circles — sparked fury from New Orleans officials.
“There’s no way in hell we should allow anyone to come to our city and rule our city the way they (did) yesterday,” New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said at a Monday press conference.
Around the same time Ferguson addressed reporters, Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said he’d been briefed by other law enforcement leaders on the incident and was aware that drivers from the capital area were involved.
In light of Baton Rouge’s own history of motorized melees, which in 2020 killed at least two residents and over the past few years prompted a slew of arrests, Paul suggests the New Orleans incident shows how new, harsher penalties for drag racers in Baton Rouge could potentially be pushing culprits farther afield.
“Are we pushing them out to other areas because of our enforcement action? I don't know,” he said, “but I'll tell you this: I've scheduled a meeting with one of our city council members to look at how we've increased penalties as it relates to this law."
He was referencing a set of laws passed last year by the East Baton Rouge Metropolitan Council amid growing outcry over drag racing, which had become so widespread that BRPD created a special task force to address the issue. In the 2020 incident in which two people died, a group of bystanders was accused of stealing a backpack from one of the victims rather than rendering aid.
Enacted last August, the new ordinance gives judges power to issue $500 fines for first-time offenders and $1,000 for subsequent infractions. The ordinance allows police to impound for at least 15 days vehicles used in illegal street racing, and to stick drivers with the bill. Sideshow participants and organizers can also face penalties.
Still, the problem hasn’t disappeared from Baton Rouge. An attempted drag race on Perkins Road last month ended in an arrest after the suspect's car went airborne at one point, later crashing into two deputies' units, police said.
Such stunt shows are nothing new to New Orleans or other urban centers in America, having grown into a social media-fueled craze that has left cities groping for answers. What made Sunday’s incidents different, New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said, was the "total disrespect” patrons showed to police. Some of them kicked police units attempting to edge through the traffic, their lights flashing.
Much of the footage that appeared on social media shows cars doing screeching donuts and stalling traffic.
As news reports hit the internet Monday, at least six Instagram accounts associated with car stunt groups listed on a flyer for Sunday's event turned private, were edited or deleted. One page, @streetfleetbr, had advertised sideshow meetups dating back to October 2021 at various locations, including Lafayette, Baton Rouge and New Orleans.
NOPD had announced no arrests in the case by Tuesday evening. But they released photos of two unnamed suspects from the scenes, as well as information about four vehicles allegedly involved in the stunts: A silver 2012 Chevrolet Camaro; a red 2013 Camaro; a white 2017 Ford Mustang and a red 2015 Dodge Challenger. Two were registered in New Orleans, one in Kenner and one in Baker.
Ferguson said he plans to push state legislation to make it easier to seize vehicles from people who participate in drag races.
In Baton Rouge, Paul made the same pledge. “We'll be going before the Legislature next year to look at how we can change that legislation to put more penalties for those individuals who think this is funny, who think this is okay, who don't realize the public safety issue that they present."
Then he offered a more succinct message to the culprits: “Stop it.”
Staff writers John Simerman and Gabriella Killett contributed to this report.