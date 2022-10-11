A grand jury in Livingston Parish has indicted a sheriff's deputy on a traffic offense for an incident in July where the deputy crashed into a woman's car, killing her, the district attorney said.
21st Judicial District Attorney Scott Perriloux said the grand jury weighed charges ranging from careless operation — a traffic offense — to negligent homicide for the July 15 incident, in which the deputy rear-ended the woman on La. 16 north of Denham Springs.
Calling it a "tragic case," Perrilloux said the panel did not find grounds to charge the deputy criminally. He was indicted on careless operation and will receive a traffic citation, Perrilloux said.
The District Attorney identified the deputy as Cory Winburn. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office had previously acknowledged an investigation into the incident but declined to release the deputy's name.
A spokesperson for the sheriff's office did not immediately return a request for comment Tuesday.
Winburn was responding to a call for service regarding a shooting, Perrilloux said, and was driving on La. 16 shortly after 1 a.m. in a "fully marked" Chevrolet Tahoe when he hit a 2004 Saturn Ion stopped in the southbound left lane near an intersection with La. 64, State Police officials said.
The driver of the Saturn, 33-year-old Christinia Estave, was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and sustained serious injuries. She was rushed to a hospital but later died. State Police investigators said Winburn and Estave alike were unrestrained when the crash occurred.
Careless operation in Louisiana is defined as failing to drive in a "careful and prudent manner, so as not to endanger the life, limb, or property of any person."
Messages to a social media account belonging to Winburn were not returned.
This is a developing story and will be updated.