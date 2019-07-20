Authorities arrested at least nine people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Thursday and noon Saturday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Jarred Buchana, 27, 2140 Oak Grove Drive, Baton Rouge, third-offense DWI, license plate light required and operating a vehicle while under suspension for prior offense.
- Frisco Jack, 25, 5714 Saint Gerard Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, equipment violation and driver's license suspended or revoked.
- Thomas Joseph, 29, 8532 Greenwell Springs Road, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, driver's license required and insurance required.
- Timothy Lacroix, 33, 1846 McQuaid Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle, speeding and improper lane usage.
- Ronsone Mims, 53, 1011 Chemin Drive, Baker, second-offense DWI, reckless operation, improper lane usage and driver's license suspended or revoked.
- Omar Ortiz, 19, 1695 Saint Francis Lane, St. Gabriel, first-offense DWI and failure to maintain control.
- Hugh Patin, 30, 9454 El Cajon Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and speeding.
- Kimberly Walsh, 43, 321 Jennifer Jean Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and headlamps required at night and in inclement weather.
- Noel Wilkinson, 63, 10330 La. 959, Slaughter, fourth-offense DWI, reckless operation, vehicular negligent injuring and possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle.