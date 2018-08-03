Deputies arrested the second suspect in the July 23 armed robbery of the Capital One bank on Coursey Boulevard on Friday after DNA from a backpack linked him to the crime, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.
B.J. McElveen, 21, allegedly forced his way into the bank branch — along with 20-year-old Baylen Trim, his alleged accomplice — as two female employees headed inside before the bank opened for the morning, according to a arrest warrant for McElveen.
The pair ordered the women to open the bank's vault and stuffed wads of cash into a camouflage backpack and a trash bag before running off toward the Sherwood Commons and South Park areas, the warrant says.
Deputies found the backpack — with some of the stolen cash — along with a red glove and clothing worn by the robbers behind a fence in the 4300 block of Southpark Drive, according to the report.
McElveen's DNA turned up on the backpack zippers and shoulder straps, the report says. McElveen's home address — 4669 Southpark Drive — is just blocks from where the items were found, the report notes.
McElveen matched the physical description of one of the robbers from the bank employees. One of the bank employees also said she heard one of the robbers speak with a New Orleans accent. McElveen, the report says, is originally from New Orleans.
Deputies booked McElveen on a count of armed robbery into Parish Prison, where he remained in lieu of $100,000 bail late Friday afternoon. Trim, McElveen's alleged accomplice, was arrested on the same count on Tuesday.