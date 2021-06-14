Two people died in a fatal crash on Interstate 12 Saturday morning at about 1:55 a.m., Baton Rouge police said.

A 2016 Chevrolet Malibu and a Volvo semi truck with dual trailers slowed to a stop on the 700 block of Interstate 12 westbound between Millerville Road and South Sherwood Forest Boulevard for another fatal crash when another semi truck crashed into the end of the Malibu, which then hit the Volvo semi in front of it.

Two people were inside the Malibu stuck between the two trucks — 26-year-old Shedran Williams and 24-year-old Ivie Efferson — and died at the scene, according to BRPD.