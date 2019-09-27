Baton Rouge firefighters responded to a N. 16 Street house fire on Friday afternoon.
The fire broke out around 2:40 p.m. in the 1700 block of N. 16 Street, Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesman Mark Miles said. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found smoke coming from the back of the house.
Workers were repairing the house when the fire began and were able to safely evacuate. The house received heavy smoke damage, Miles said. Investigators have ruled the cause of the fire unintentional.