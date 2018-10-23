Two Baton Rouge men arrested Monday are accused of committing an armed robbery in which they stole four cell phones, one wallet and $634 in cash from a group of landscapers.
The five victims were completing a landscaping job on Boulevard de Province, which runs between North Harrell's Ferry Road and Old Hammond Highway, when Orlando Barnes approached them from behind Monday afternoon, according to his arrest report.
Baton Rouge police wrote in an affidavit of probable cause that Barnes, 18, pointed a black semiautomatic pistol at the victims and told them to give him their phones and wallets.
The other suspect, Jamie Payne, 21, was standing off to the side and acting as a lookout, police said.
Barnes grabbed the bottom of his hoodie and stretched it out, telling the victims to place their items inside. Then Barnes and Payne ran across the street and fled north in a gold Honda Accord, according to police.
Officers located the Honda about 10 minutes later and noticed it was occupied by two men who fit the descriptions provided by the victims. Police pulled over the car on Goodwood Boulevard and saw Barnes throw four cell phones and a wallet out of the vehicle in the process, according to the affidavit. The incident occurred around 12:20 p.m.
Barnes and Payne were brought back to the scene for an in-person line up. All five victims identified Barnes as the one who brandished the gun and Payne as the lookout, police said. Officers searched the Honda Accord and found a gun and two hoodies that matched the descriptions of those involved in the incident.
Both suspects confessed to committing the robbery, police said.
Barnes, 9465 El Scott Ave., and Payne, 12254 LaMargie Ave., were booked into Parish Prison on one count each of armed robbery with a firearm. Barnes was booked on an additional count of illegal possession of a stolen firearm.