Janessa Hartley was a grandmother, a Redemptorist graduate and a former preschool classroom assistant.
As of this week, she's also the latest victim to die from a brazen act of violence in Baton Rouge.
Hartley, 57, was shot and killed in a Sherwood Forest neighborhood Tuesday evening while dropping off a friend after Hartley's birthday dinner. A masked gunman, in possibly an attempted armed robbery or carjacking, approached Hartley's car and fired one shot that killed the woman, according to the survivor's fiance.
Who was Hartley?
Her family declined to talk about what happened when reached at their home Wednesday afternoon, saying they were still in too much pain.
Friends and colleagues said Hartley grew up in Baton Rouge and attended Redemptorist High School. She worked for many years as a classroom assistant at St. Thomas More Preschool in Baton Rouge, before retiring about five years ago to spend more time with her family.
Camilla Ponson, the preschool's receptionist, said Hartley had three children and several grandchildren. Ponson said the school's phone was ringing off the hook Wednesday with parents and past students calling to express their grief over the news of Hartley's death.
"She was so kindhearted and loving to everyone she came in contact with — a beautiful person inside and out," Ponson said. "It's so tragic. We're in such disarray … I still can't really believe this happened."
