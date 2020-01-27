Baton Rouge Fire Department investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who intentionally set a truck on fire just three feet away from an occupied home in the 5400 block of Sycamore Street.
The incident, caught on security video, happened at about 3 a.m. on Jan. 24.
Inside the nearby house were three people, including a bedbound 93-year-old woman. After the man set the truck afire, he fled on foot toward McClelland Drive.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.