A Napoleonville man died after after his vehicle crossed the center line at a curve in the road and crashed into another driver on Saturday, State Police said.
The crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday on La. 70 near Joe Dugas Road in Assumption Parish.
Daniel Ausbrooks, 58, of Napoleonville was traveling westbound in a 2002 Honda Civic on La. 70, when, for reasons still being investigated, he crossed the center line while making a right curve and entered the eastbound lane.
The driver of a 2012 Dodge pickup truck in that lane steered to the right to try to avoid the collision but was unsuccessful.
Ausbrucks, who was not wearing a seat belt, suffered serious injuries. He was transported to the hospital where he died of his injuries.
The driver of the truck was wearing his seat belt and was also transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
Impairment is unknown as a factor in this crash and toxicology reports are pending. This crash remains under investigation, State Police Troop C said.