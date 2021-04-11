A 16-year-old has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting late Saturday night, the Baton Rouge Police Department said on Sunday.

Johntrell Cain, 16, was standing in a parking lot in the 6800 block of Florida Boulevard near Alello Drive, when he was shot shortly after 11 p.m., Saturday, by an unidentified male, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Baton Rouge Police Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 389-7867.