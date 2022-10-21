Nine people were wounded during a shooting at a fraternity house just outside Southern University early Friday as the campus celebrated its Homecoming week, Baton Rouge Police said.
None of the injuries appear life-threatening, Baton Rouge police spokesman Lt. Don Coppola said.
Television station WWL-TV reported that seven victims were taken to a hospital.
The scene outside the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity house was littered with party debris at sun-up Friday. The building, set back from a four-lane road, is at 636 Harding Boulevard (map) just east of the gate at the entrance to Southern University.
"Preliminary information is that this morning around 1:50 we responded to the 600 block of Harding Blvd regarding a reported shooting," Coppola said in a statement. "9 individuals sustained apparent gunshot wounds. All appeared to be non-life-threatening at this point in time. This investigation remains ongoing. Additional information will be forthcoming as it becomes available."
Authorities did not say if they made an arrest or if the shooter or shooters are still at large.
Baton Rouge police had left the scene as of 6:30 a.m., but Southern University police remained.
The scene of the shooting was quiet just before 7 a.m. as people worked to clean up trash from a what appeared to be a party that spilled outside. Red Solo cups were strewn on the ground, and most of the crime scene tape had been removed.
A temporary stage was near the entrance to the fraternity house, and a food catering truck was parked nearby.
Southern has its homecoming game on Saturday with various events leading up to it this week.
Journalist Travis Spradling contributed to this story.