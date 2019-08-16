A State Trooper was injured Thursday after he became trapped in the truck door of a man fleeing a traffic stop, State Police spokesman Trooper Taylor Scrantz said.
Around 3 a.m., troopers stopped a 2014 Dodge Ram driven by Darrell Ray Smith Jr., 39, of Livingston, for a traffic violation on Interstate 10 near Port Allen, Scrantz said.
During the stop, troopers grew suspicious of Smith and asked to search his vehicle, where they found nearly 2.5 kilograms of methamphetamines. As troopers attempted to arrest Smith, he began to kick and push the troopers before escaping into his truck, Scrantz said.
During the tussle, one of the troopers became trapped in the driver-side doorjamb, Scrantz said. Smith began to accelerate down the roadway, dragging the trooper behind him. The trooper eventually freed himself and landed on the roadway, sustaining minor injuries.
Smith escaped the traffic stop, but the Fugitive Apprehension Unit tracked him down and arrested him Thursday evening in Hammond.
He was booked on attempted murder of a police officer, battery on a police officer, aggravated flight from an officer, resisting an officer with force or violence and other counts.
Scrantz said the matter is still under investigation and further counts may be added.