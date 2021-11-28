A woman turned herself in and admitted to that she hit a cyclist with her car while driving under the influence of alcohol hours earlier, Baton Rouge police say
According to an affidavit, Kyra Whitner, 23, of Baton Rouge, went to the 1st District Precinct on Plank Road at around 6 a.m. Sunday and told officers she was traveling westbound on Greenwell Springs Road at around 3 a.m. when she hit a bicyclist who was also traveling west.
Whitner did not stop or call for help and told police she fled the area because "she was nervous." She later admitted that she'd consumed several alcoholic drinks earlier in the evening.
The victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A breathalyzer test performed at the station showed Whitner still had a blood-alcohol concentration of .08%, which is over the legal limit for being impaired.
Whitner faces one count each of vehicular homicide, hit-and-run driving and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.