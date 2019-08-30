Joe Wills ran two marathons the month before a car accident left him paralyzed from the waist down.
It was Feb. 17, 2015 — Mardi Gras Day. Wills and his wife needed supplies for a project at their house north of Zachary and were driving home from the hardware store when another vehicle pulled out of a driveway at just the wrong moment.
"Little did I know … that would be the last time in my life that I'd be walking," he said during a press conference Friday morning about the dangers of distracted driving. "The problem is we've gotten so casual about driving cars that we feel like we can do all kinds of other things at the same time."
The press conference, held at Baton Rouge Magnet High School, included statements from several local law enforcement leaders in addition to Wills, who shared his story to remind people that distracted driving has serious consequences. The Capital Region Transportation Safety Coalition organized the event, in part to announce a new campaign starting Sept. 3 that involves a crackdown on drivers using their cell phones while passing through school zones.
Officials said distracted driving kills an estimated nine people and injures 1,000 every day across the country, and American drivers today are 57 percent more likely to use cell phones on the road than they were four years ago.
Law enforcement officials reminded drivers that texting — either reading or writing messages — and social media use are prohibited. In school zones, that rule extends to all handheld devices, including holding the phone to your ear. Those are all moving violations.
The penalty for a first offense is $500 and for a second offense is $1,000 along with a 60-day license suspension, according to Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr.
"We are now currently issuing those tickets," he said. "Our guys are actively out there looking for drivers who are using their cell phones."
The upcoming campaign targeting drivers in school zones will take place Sept. 3 through 6 during morning and afternoon arrival and dismissal hours in the following parishes: East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Ascension, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, Iberville, East Feliciana and West Feliciana.