Baton Rouge police have made an arrest in the shooting death of Marquell Wyatt, who was found inside a vehicle on McClelland Drive last week suffering from gunshot wounds.
Wyatt, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene. The vehicle was found in the 5000 block of McClelland Drive.
Michael Brooks, 20, was arrested days later, Baton Rouge police announced in a press release Tuesday morning.
Police didn't provide a possible motive or any other details about how detectives solved the case.
Brooks was booked into jail on second-degree murder, according to the release.