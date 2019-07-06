Authorities arrested at least six people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between noon Friday and noon Saturday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Shaylon Brown, 33, 7133 Rue Dauphine Street, Addis, first-offense DWI and careless operation.
- Naman Davis, 27, 14000 Ella Boulevard, Houston, TX, first-offense DWI, speeding, improper lane usage and driver's license required.
- Shane Lacost, 43, 1860 Boulevard De Province, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and expired motor vehicle inspection.
- Nolan Sing, 64, 10197 Ridgely Drive, Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI, failure to signal/improper turn, possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle and driver's license suspended or revoked.
- James Spitzfaden, 33, 14174 Pinehurst Avenue, Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI, improper lane usage and other laws of the road.
- Diojjanes Zanders, 23, 603 S. 3rd Street, Amite, first-offense DWI, driving left of center, possession of alcoholic beverage in vehicle.