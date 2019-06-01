A woman in Baton Rouge intentionally struck a deputy's vehicle then reportedly tried to run over several officers before a deputy fired his gun and struck her in the arm on Burbank Drive on Saturday morning, according to WAFB-TV.
The scene unfolded at Burbank and near Bluebonnet Boulevard.
The report said a man called law enforcement and said his girlfriend was trying to crash her vehicle in his. When a deputy arrived, the woman tried to get onto the deputy's motorcycle and drive off. That reportedly didn't work, so the woman got into her boyfriend's vehicle and drove off. She rammed into a deputy's vehicle then tried running over deputies themselves.
That's when a deputy fired his gun and hit her in the arm according to WAFB.
The woman kept driving, and the vehicle crashed, flipping over several times on Burbank near Ben Hur Road.
She was taken to an area hospital.
WBRZ-TV reported that Burbank has since been reopened to traffic.
More details to come.