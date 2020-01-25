Authorities arrested at least three people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Friday and noon Saturday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Gerlando Messina, 60, 5910 Forest Glen Lane, St. Francisville, first-offense DWI and improper lane usage.
- Jordan Paline, 22, 12251 Hammack Road, Denham Springs, first-offense DWI and reckless operation.
- Charles Reed, 48, 5155 Etta Street, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, hit and run and following too close.