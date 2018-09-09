The man who was shot and killed during a possible armed robbery in Baton Rouge late Saturday afternoon left behind three small children and dozens of relatives wondering through their grief "how someone could be so close one moment and then gone the next."

Baton Rouge police on Sunday identified the victim as Jyrish Turner, 25, who had spent his life in the Capital City, growing up in Scotlandville and most recently living in the 2900 block of Chippewa Street.

+4 Baton Rouge man dead, another injured in shooting on Melon Court, Baton Rouge police say One Baton Rouge man was killed and another injured in a Saturday evening shooting on Melon Court, Baton Rouge police and Emergency Medical Ser…

His cousin Jamal Johnson, speaking for the family, described Turner's "real goofy" personality and positive attitude. He said Turner had made a few mistakes when he was younger but was now "at a point in his life where he was grown and trying to do what's right" — working full time at Taco Bell and "only trying to provide for his children."

Turner was killed and another man injured outside a house that neighbors said is known for illicit drug activity and the occasional sound of gunshots in recent months. The incident occurred on Melon Court, a short residential street near the intersection of Airline Highway, Greenwell Springs Road and Winbourne Avenue.

Johnson said relatives haven't learned much about what happened and have no knowledge of Turner visiting that neighborhood on any regular basis. At this point, relatives are "just guessing he was in the wrong place at the wrong time," he said.

"The family is pretty much taking it hard, especially his father because (Turner) was the youngest of three kids," Johnson said Sunday evening. "No one wants to lose a family member — a son, cousin, nephew, niece — to violence. … But we're putting it all in God's hands because only he has the answer to everything."

Can't see video below? Click here.

Police said the second man, 28, who was not identified, was struck by gunfire on Melon Court but was able to drive away from the scene after being shot. Emergency responders found that man a few blocks away and brought him to the hospital, where police said he remains in stable condition.

Department spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said investigators believe the shooting resulted from an attempted robbery gone bad. He said Turner and the other victim were standing outside talking when another man "approached them with the intent to rob them."

Coppola declined to provide additional details due to the ongoing investigation.

Traces of blood and remnants of emergency medical supplies were still visible Sunday afternoon in the driveway of a small brown house at the end of Melon Court.

Neighbors reported hearing "a lot" of gunshots around 5:50 p.m. Saturday and then seeing two cars leave the address almost immediately after. They said one of the cars belongs to the injured man who drove away, but it's unclear who was driving the other.

Residents of Melon Court also said they didn't recognize Turner as someone who would often visit the neighborhood, but said they did have suspicions about what was going on in the house where the shooting occurred since it was the scene of "a lot of traffic" and possible drug activity.

They reported hearing gunshots at that end of the street multiple times over the past several weeks.

Turner's family also lamented the gun violence plaguing Baton Rouge neighborhoods.

"How we look at it is we all have to leave here one day. We're all on God's clock until that day and just don't know when and how it will happen," Johnson said. "But you've got to be real careful in the streets of Baton Rouge. … It's crazy out there."