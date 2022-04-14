For the second time in less than a month, a man robbed a bank on Jones Creek Road and left the scene without showing a weapon or uttering a single threat, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.
According to EBRSO spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks, authorities are looking for a man they say walked into the First American Bank at 10:43 a.m. Thursday and slipped the teller a note demanding an undisclosed amount of money.
After the employee handed over the cash, the man, who was wearing a face mask and dressed in jeans and a black hoodie, left the scene on foot.
The bank robbery was the second to hit Jones Creek Road in three weeks.
On March 22, a man clad in a neon yellow shirt and mask handed a teller at Bancorp South Bank a note demanding money, also without showing a weapon or giving any threats. The man in that case also fled on foot.
No arrests have been made in either incident. It's still too early for detectives to tell if the two crimes are related, Hicks said.
EBRSO declined to say how much money was stolen in either robbery.
They asked anyone with information to call the department at (225) 389-5000 or anonymously contact Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP.