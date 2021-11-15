A person who returned fire in a confrontation at a Glen Oaks-area home will likely not be arrested because they were doing what they could to protect themselves, the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said Monday.

The person, identified as a relative of a resident at the house in the 6000 block of Avocado Drive, grabbed a gun and began firing back at a mother, son and daughter who had driven there Friday afternoon to start a fight, Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said.

"It's considered self-defense at this time," Hicks said.

16-year-old girl killed, mom and brother wounded in crossfire by Glen Oaks High, EBRSO says A shooting that left a teenage girl dead and her mother and brother injured Friday took place after the three went to a home in Baton Rouge's …

The shooting occurred in a neighborhood near Glen Oaks High School.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

A 16-year-old girl, Tremiyah Lindsey, died at the scene in the crossfire that started after her brother, Tremayne Lindsey, 20, allegedly got out of the family's car with an assault rifle and began shooting at the house.

Tremayne Lindsey, who was critically injured and remained in the hospital Monday, will be arrested on five counts of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated criminal damage to property, once he's release from the hospital, Hicks said.

The mother was also taken to a hospital for treatment but is expected to recover.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filed, Hicks said.

According to Louisiana law, homicide is justifiable when it's committed by someone who reasonably believes that he is in imminent danger of losing his life or receiving great bodily harm and that the killing was necessary to save himself.