A man died of gunshot wounds early Saturday morning, Baton Rouge Police said.
Police responded to a call about a shooting shortly before 4 a.m. in the 10300 block of Cedarlane Avenue, Lt. Don Coppola Jr., with the police department said.
Ryan Marlow, 37, of 10322 Cedarlane Avenue, was found in the roadway suffering from gunshot wounds and died at the scene, Coppola said.
Police are investigating the shooting.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the police department's Violent Crimes Unit, at (225) 389-4869, or Greater Baton Rouge Crimestoppers, at (225) 344-7867.
This is a developing story.