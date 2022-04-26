A woman was killed and several children were hospitalized in a head-on traffic wreck in Pointe Coupee Parish on Monday evening, state police said.
Amber Crawford, 27, of Ventress, was pronounced dead at the site of the crash on La. 78, west of La. 1, LSP spokesperson Taylor Scrantz said.
Andre Slaughter, 34, of New Roads and five passengers were traveling west on La. 78 around 7 p.m. in a 2016 Chrysler 300 when, for reasons still under investigation, he crossed the center line into the opposing lane, according to investigators.
The Chrysler struck Crawford's 2017 Ford Fusion head-on as she drove east.
She was not wearing a seatbelt.
Slaughter and the five passengers in the Chrysler, ranging from 3 to 13 years old, also failed to wear seatbelts and were taken to a hospital with what deputies described as severe injuries.
Toxicology samples were taken from both drivers as a part of an ongoing investigation. Charges are pending.